Police, D.A. Ask For Public’s Help in Double Slaying

The names and ages of two men shot to death just after midnight on the 700 block of Chain street in Norristown are being withheld until their families can be notified.

According to a release from the Montgomery County D.A.’s Office, the victims were inside a vehicle. One of the men died at the scene. Another man was rushed to Einstein Hospital were he was pronounced dead. Anyone who can provide information concerning the double homicide is urged to call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at 610-278-3368