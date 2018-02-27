Polls Show Nation Wants Stricter Gun Laws

The mass shooting in Parkland, Florida will likely remain fresh in the nation’s collective memory for some time, and while families continue to mourn, the focus of the violent incident has now shifted to gun control.

Dr. Chris Borick, Pollster and Professor of Political Science at Muhlenberg College was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday.

“It just doesn’t happen easily and maybe the horrific nature of this latest round of tragedy pushes us to adopt at least some actions. It goes slow, I think this time there’s at least a window open and the President’s rhetoric on being willing to at least move marginally signals that I think theirs is an opportunity something. Will it be large and major changes, I would not expect that in the least.”

Dr. Borick says polls have shown in Pennsylvania and nationally nearly 90 percent of people want stricter gun laws. The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School return to classes Wednesday.