Two Townships Awarded Funds For Traffic Signals

Montgomery County State Rep. Kate Harper announces funds for two municipalities.

Intersection safety improvement efforts in Towamencin Township and Whitpain Township will receive state grants through the Pennsylvania Department of transportation. The grants are funded through the state’s Automated Red Light Enforcement Program. Under state law, fines from red light violations at 30 intersections in Philadelphia provide the grant funding. Towamencin Township will receive 84,200 to improve pedestrian safety throughout the Township by upgrading 13 traffic signals and updating pedestrian signals and push buttons. The project also includes installation of emergency pre-emption at one intersection and removal of a traffic signal. Whitpain Township will receive 132,000 to upgrade traffic signals.