Norristown Man Accused of Double Murder on Chain Street

The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office the Norristown Police have charged 20 year old Miguel Mino-Rojas with two counts of 1st degree murder.

The investigation determined that Miguel Mino-Rojas was involved in a cocaine deal with 53 year old, Iasias Martinez and 44 year old, Guillermo Rivera-Rubio. Police say, the 20 year old shot both men with a 45 caliber colt. The gun violence erupted on the 700 block of Chain street in Norristown at 12.12am Monday. Martinez and Rivera-Rubio were found inside a blue Dodge Neon. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, Rivera-Rubio was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center. Miguel Mino-Rojas faces a March 14th preliminary hearing.