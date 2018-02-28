http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-02-28 15:07:032018-02-28 15:07:03Norristown Man Accused of Double Murder on Chain Street
Norristown Man Accused of Double Murder on Chain Street
The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office the Norristown Police have charged 20 year old Miguel Mino-Rojas with two counts of 1st degree murder.
The investigation determined that Miguel Mino-Rojas was involved in a cocaine deal with 53 year old, Iasias Martinez and 44 year old, Guillermo Rivera-Rubio. Police say, the 20 year old shot both men with a 45 caliber colt. The gun violence erupted on the 700 block of Chain street in Norristown at 12.12am Monday. Martinez and Rivera-Rubio were found inside a blue Dodge Neon. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, Rivera-Rubio was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center. Miguel Mino-Rojas faces a March 14th preliminary hearing.