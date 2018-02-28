Stephens: Time For In-depth Dialogue on School Safety

Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens, a former Federal firearms prosecutor says, it’s time to have a more in-depth conversation on making schools in Pennsylvania and across the nation safer.

Stephens says, a number of ideas should be considered.

“Whether that’s more secure entrance and capital improvements that have to occur at our schools or whether it’s personnel, maybe get more training for officers or get former military to help secure our schools. There’s a lot of different proposals out there and they all deserve fair consideration.”

Stephens adds, whenever mass violence happens, everyone seems to start talking over each other. He says, it’s time to listen to all ideas. Stephens has introduced 14 bills and co-sponsored ten bills to reduce gun violence. Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School return to school Wednesday for the first since the mass shooting. It will be a half day with counselors available and extra security. The building where the shooting happened will be demolished, according to school officials in PARKLAND, Florida.