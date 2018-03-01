Ardmore Man Faces Child Porn Charges

A Lower Merion Township man faces charges of possessing child porn. The Pa. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Montgomery County D.A.’s Office discovered that 69 year old, Lawrence Brean uploaded images of child porn to his computer.

The cyber tip was sent to local authorities from the National Center For Exploited and Missing Children. A search of Brean’s home in the Ardmore section of Lower Merion Township revealed two flash drives with 25 images of young girls 11 to 15 years old. The flash drives were sniffed out by Montgomery County K9 Charlie. Brean faces a list of charges and is scheduled to appear before a judge in Montgomery County Court for a preliminary hearing on March 8th. Brean was released on 25,000 unsecured bail and has been ordered to have no contact with children and can only use the internet for business.