Author Who Predicted Trump Presidency on WNPV Radio

Dr. Gerard Lameiro is known as the Nostradamus of predicting elections.

Dr lameiro called the 2016 presidential election, predicting that Donald Trump would win the White House, but Dr. Lameiro did do it with candles, a dark room, incense and herbs. Dr. Lameiro based his prediction on voter intensity, which he says was higher for Trump, meaning when a voter committed for Trump there was no turning back in casting that ballot. Dr. Lameiro says, looking ahead to the coming U.S. Senate races.

“What I see happening is Republicans picking up seats in the Senate and it also becoming a more conservative Senate after the election because of a combination of the people getting elected and also the changes in parties as well.”

Dr Lameiro, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday says, 25 Democratic seats are located in states that President Trump carried by better than ten percent. Dr. Lameiro is the author of More Great News For America.