Bucks Woman Sentenced For Stealing Money From Clients

A Doylestown woman is sentenced to a 3 to 6 year prison term after pleading guilty in December to stealing money from 16 clients through her business, Mark V. Realty.

The Bucks County D.A.’s Office says, 68 year old Helene Senior admitted to diverting more than 352,000 from client accounts to her personal use. Senior, under the sentencing guidelines, will have to serve a minimum of 27 months and pay restitution to the 16 clients. The Buck County D.A.’s Office says, Senior’s clients owned properties located in industrial sites that her business was tasked with collecting rent collections and security deposits. One of Senior’s clients was bilked out of 160,000.