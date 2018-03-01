Phila. Developer Has New Vision For Kulpsville

A developer with a long history in Towamencin Wednesday night shared his vision for the village district in Kulpsville with the Township Supervisors.

Philadelphia suburban development corporation owns about 30-acres near the Turnpike Interchange. Vice President Mark Nicoletti sees a walk-able community along a new main street that extends off of Sumneytown Pike for about three blocks at the stop light near Margaritas Mexican Restaurant.

“You’re going to want to live on Main street in a new luxury apartments. There will be some age restricted senior 55 and older living, a medical office building, a new hotel, a collection of shops, restaurants, movie theater and we’re very confident we can get a specialty market, like a Whole Foods or a Wegmans.”

Nicoletti says the project hinges on zoning and is hoping to work out land use issues with the Township this summer before bringing the property to the market in the fall and starting construction next spring.