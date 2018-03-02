Montco. Ready to Replace Voting Machines

Montgomery County Officials have issued a request for proposals from vendors that sell voting machines.

The County is ready to retire the election hardware that it has used for more than 20-years and replace it with a system that has a paper back up and is easier to audit. Commissioner Vice Chair Ken Lawrence says the goal is to buy the new voting machines this year.

“If we can do that in a timely manner and have the time we need to train our poll workers and to educate the population, then we would use them for the general election. There’s going to have to be a robust public affairs campaign to educate people about the new machines.”

The County currently puts out about eleven hundred voting machines at 425 polling places each election.