Woman Sentenced For Stealing Money From Soccer Team

Court supervision and four years probation is the sentence for a 30 year old Souderton woman in connection with pleading guilty to stealing money from an under 12 Souderton Impact soccer team.

According to court records, Carolyn Ann Kleppe, who was the treasurer of the team set up an account at her bank, but began withdrawing funds for food, fuel and alcoholic beverages. A Souderton Borough Police Detective discovered that withdraws were made during spring and summer of last year. The total loss of funds to the soccer team is more than 6,660 dollars. In addition to court supervision and probation, Kleppe is ordered to pay back the money and work 100 hours of community service.