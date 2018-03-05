March is American Red Cross Month

During American Red Cross month in March, the American Red Cross asks eligible donors to give the gift of life.

While donating the precious fluid of blood is a vital part of the American Red Cross, the Red Cross has other outreach that’s also vital to communities.

“While blood donations are important, there’s a lot more than just blood collections the Red Cross provides for communities, that includes help to veterans and families, first aid and CPR training.”

Red Cross Spokesperson Alana Mauger says, anyone who would like to donate blood visit redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code to find the nearest blood drive in bucks and Montgomery Counties.