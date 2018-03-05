Two Days of Pretrial Hearings Begin in Cosby Case

Montgomery County Court will be the location of Bill Cosby’s 2nd trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004.

Coaby’s 1st trial ended in a hung jury. Local prominent attorney Marc Steinberg says, as for the prosecution’s request from Judge Steven O’Neill to allow 19 other women testify who allege Cosby sexually assaulted them in the same way his alleged to have assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.

“I think he’s going to stick to the same rationale. The witnesses from decades ago, I’d imagine the Judge will not allow that testimony. But I don’t blame the prosecutor for trying to get as many in as possible because there’s a whole new atmosphere in the country, the metoo movement and I suspect they want to play on that as much as possible.”

Stenberg, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, he’s not surprised that the defense didn’t request a change of venue because during Cosby 1st trial he had a lot of support outside the courthouse.