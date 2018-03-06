Cosby in Court For Another Pretrial Hearing

In Montgomery County Court Monday, Cosby’s defense team called for the charges to be dropped for lack of evidence and accused District Attorney Kevin Steele of prosecutorial misconduct concerning a witness, Marguerite Jackson, who said Andrea Constand made up the story Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her for financial gain.

Jackson worked with Constand at Temple University in the women’s basketball program. The defense team, led by Tom Mesereau, accused prosecutors of not revealing they interviewed Jackson. Steele told the court that Jackson was interviewed by prosecutors and that former Cosby attorney, Brian McMonagle was made aware of the interview. Steele told Judge O’Neill Cosby’s law team, from California and Las Vegas, should not be permitted to continue to practice law in Pennsylvania, but the judge denied that request. In today’s hearing, the prosecution will await an answer from Judge O’Neill if 19 other women will be able to testify in the case, who allege Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them over several decades. Cosby will face an April 2nd trial on charges that he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home IN 2004. Before the hearing started on Monday, Judge O’Neill offered his condolences to Cosby. Ensa, Cosby’s 44 year old daughter passed away last month of renal disease.