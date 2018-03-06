It’s National Consumer Protection Week.

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ Mike Bannon says his message to consumers to avoid being scammed is to fight off the impulse to answer your landline or cell phone.

Bannon says, scammers continue to target those two sources of communication to rip people off.

“Do not answer the phone if you do not have to answer the phone. If you don’t know who it is, let it go to your answering machine or voice mall.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection advises consumers to use cash whenever possible to avoid having their debit or credit card information compromised.