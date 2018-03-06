Winter Marches On with Another Blast in The Forecast

Two storms separated by less than a week will dump more snow than wind on the region compared to Friday’s nor’easter. The next batch of inclement weather starts late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Valerie Meola is meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

“This storm will bring less wind, but colder temperatures. It could be a significant snowfall for Bucks and Montgomery Counties with the potential for an inch of snow per hour.”

6 to 12 inches of snow could accumulate between Wednesday morning and Wednesday night. Towamencin Township isn’t taking any chances after Friday’s nor’easter. Township Manager Rob Ford says a snow emergency goes into effect at 11pm Tuesday night.

“And going all the way until lunchtime on Thursday and that means all vehicles have to be off the streets on snow emergency routes throughout the Township so crews can plow.”

Ford says, the Township has eight trucks to plow and salt snow emergency routes.