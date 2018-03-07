Gee Picked to Fill Vacancy on North Penn School Board

Lansdale resident Elisha Gee Tuesday night was chosen by North Penn School Board to replace former board member john Schilling.

Gee has a is currently an assistant principal in the Hatboro-Horsham School District and served as an educational coordinator with the Upper Dublin Education Foundation where she works to bridge the achievement gap for underserved students.

“They were the families who were not always embraced, did not always feel like they knew how to navigate the system or who do I call when this happens.”

Gee was sworn-in by former board member, District Magistrate, Suzan Leonard.