Judge to Decide If 19 Women Can Testify in Cosby Case

Tuesday ended two days of pretrial hearings in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case.

The defense asked Judge O’Neill to deny the prosecution’s request to allow 19 other women to testify at Cosby’s April 2nd trial. They allege Cosby sexually assaulted them in the same way he’s accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Cheltenham Township home, with pills and wine. The prosecution says Cosby’s predatory behavior dates back to 1965. The defense called the allegations irrelevant because many of the accusations are decades old and unproven. Judge O’Neill’s decision to allow, deny or permit some of the witnesses to testify is expected by next week. In Cosby’s 1st trial, which ended in a hung jury, Judge O’Neill permitted one of the women to testify. 55 year old, Kelly Johnson took the stand in the first trial and told jurors how Cosby gave her pills in a Los Angeles hotel room that left her unable to fend off Cosby’s alleged sexual advances. Johnson was working for a talent agency when she met Cosby. Andrea Constand came in contact with Cosby through her job in 2004 when she was employed at Temple University in the women’s basketball program.