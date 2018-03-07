PennDOT Sends Out Hundreds of Trucks

Over 450 PennDOT trucks will confront the snowy nor’easter.

PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph advises anyone who must travel to check out 511pa.com.

“Or the 501pa app is a really terrific resource. It lets you know where the plows are, where they’ve hit, plus there’s cameras there to check on traffic conditions.”

Rudolph says, PennDOT has also hired companies to remove any trees that may fall as a result of the storm.