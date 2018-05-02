It’s National Small Business Week

One of the strategies in starting a new business is developing a three year plan, according to Hugh Connelly, President of Small Business lending at Univest Bank.

Connelly says current business owners who are confident about customer demand, inventory and want to invest in new equipment, now is the time to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Before rate get too much higher and before inflation imbeds itself in the cost of that piece of equipment that drives its price compounded by higher interest rates, I wouldn’t delay.”

Connelly was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday from Univest Headquarters in Souderton.