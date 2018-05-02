Judge Weighing Whether to Release Names of Cosby Jury

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill, who presided over Bill Cosby’s trial last week, which concluded with a guilty verdict, is still weighing whether to release the names of the jurors.

Media companies have requested the names, but Judge O’Neill says jurors don’t’ want to be harassed by reporters. In Cosby’s first trial O’Neill ultimately released the names. Pennsylvania law states that the names of jurors are a part of the public record, but the law also allows judges to decide if the names should be released or withheld for the protection and privacy of jurors.