Man Accused of Double Murder Found Dead

The man police in Bucks County believe stabbed and shot a young Churchville couple to death was found dead late Wednesday afternoon in the Kensington section of Philadelphia of a heroin overdose.

Bucks County First Assistant D.A. Greg Shore says, there’s little doubt about the actions of 26 year old Daniel Mooney, who lived across the street from 27 year old, Tyler Roy and his 28 year old wife, Christina. According to the investigation, Mooney made his way into the Roy’s home on Kitty Knight Drive through an unlocked some time door before 10:30 Tuesday morning. Shore held a news conference Wednesday night.

“Our team is unequivocally convinced that he killed the victims and he acted a lone.”

According to Shore, Mooney had an ongoing drug problem and the likely motive was theft. shore says, other than the fact they were neighbors with Mooney, the Roy’s did not have any other connection to him. A man painting the Roy’s home found their bodies Tuesday morning when he went inside to use the bathroom. The Roy’s bodies were discovered on the second floor of the home.