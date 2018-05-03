http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-05-03 07:56:072018-05-03 08:09:49Time For First Friday Celebrations in Lansdale.
Time For First Friday Celebrations in Lansdale.
The initial celebration this year of a new month starting is set for Friday, May 4th and will feature lots of live music as well as a beer garden in the west main parking lot, a car show on green street and a zip line for the kids.
Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says some of the downtown businesses will be open late.
“Businesses like eateries and establishments where you can get a drink we be avialbale, so we have asked them to run specials as they relate to the themes and try to do a First Friday after dark and then it will be more the adults as the night moves on.”
The may edition of First Friday has a Star Wars theme and revelers are encouraged to come dressed as characters from the movie classic.