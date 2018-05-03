Time For First Friday Celebrations in Lansdale.

The initial celebration this year of a new month starting is set for Friday, May 4th and will feature lots of live music as well as a beer garden in the west main parking lot, a car show on green street and a zip line for the kids.

Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says some of the downtown businesses will be open late.

“Businesses like eateries and establishments where you can get a drink we be avialbale, so we have asked them to run specials as they relate to the themes and try to do a First Friday after dark and then it will be more the adults as the night moves on.”

The may edition of First Friday has a Star Wars theme and revelers are encouraged to come dressed as characters from the movie classic.