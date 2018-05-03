Time For First Friday Celebrations in Lansdale.

/in /by

The initial celebration this year of a new month starting is set for Friday, May 4th and will feature lots of live music as well as a beer garden in the west main parking lot, a car show on green street and a zip line for the kids.

Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says some of the downtown businesses will be open late.

“Businesses like eateries and establishments where you can get a drink we be avialbale, so we have asked them to run specials as they relate to the themes and try to do a First Friday after dark and then it will be more the adults as the night moves on.”

The may edition of First Friday has a Star Wars theme and revelers are encouraged to come dressed as characters from the movie classic.

Related posts:

  1. Septa Sends Out Reminder to Riders Headed to Eagles Parade
  2. Two Days of Pretrial Hearings Begin in Cosby Case
  3. Arkoosh: More Therapy and Less Opioids For Pain Management
  4. March 2018 Has Become The Season of The Nor’easter
  5. Officials to Discuss The Canceling of Lansdale’s Car Show