Wissahickon Students Visit Superior Court

Four students from Wissahickon High School were special guests as the superior court of Pennsylvania set up shop at the Montgomery County Courthouse Wednesday to hear appeals in several lower court rulings.

The students were participants in the annual mock trial competition at the high school. Librarian Lisa Ruff is the sponsor of the high school law club. She says this was an opportunity for the students to learn about the legal system.

“What lawyers do and a little bit more information about the judicial system and how it works and how it may be a possible career for them in the future.”

Superior Court held the special session in Norristown as part of its law day celebration.