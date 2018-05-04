Hedrick Road Bridge Up For Demolition

Montgomery County will hire a contractor that can deliver bridge demolition engineering services in advance of taking down the Hedrick Road Bridge in Towamencin. They issued an RFP Thursday.

County Director of Assets and Infrastructure Chris Smith says there are no plans to rebuild it.

“We found that the average daily travel at the time it was closed was less than 400 cars a day, so at this point it just doesn’t look like when they would really heavily used or one that will be missed.”

The bridge has been closed for more than 25 years.