Prohibition on Livestock in Lansdale Will Continue

Lansdale Borough Council’s Code Enforcement and Land Planning Committee voted to recommend keeping the rules on pets in place.

Some Lansdale residents had petitioned council to allow them to have chickens around the house. Borough Council Member Jack Hansen.

“We are not going to change the ordinance, there will be no chickens permitted and no livestock to be raised in the Borough of Lansdale, you can still have your pets, up three pets per household, but there will be no livestock.”

Acceptable pets include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters and rabbits.