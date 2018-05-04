Supermarket in Towamencin Twp to Close in June

There will soon be one less place to shop for groceries and other items in Towamencin Township and Lansdale.

Acme has released information that it will close its store located on 1150 Welsh Road in Towamencin Township by June 8th. Towamencin Township’s Economic Development Committee plans to take up the closing at its May 22nd meeting. Acme is also closing a store in King of Prussia. Residents have mixed views on the closing. Some say they will miss the convenience of where the Acme is located, allowing many to walk to the supermarket, but others say the store’s prices were higher than other supermarkets and offered fewer deals.