Univest Hosts Economic Summit

Univest hosted its 2018 Economic Summit in King of Prussia Friday morning.

The annual event brings business leaders together for an overview of the economy. A panel discussion was moderated by Univest Bank President, Mike Keim, who says feedback from clients on the economy has been generally positive.

“There is optimism in the business environment and that’s good. Obviously we want people to be more optimistic and we want people to make investments and that’s how we grow economy and make the country better.”

That news comes on the heels of Friday report on dropping unemployment figures. Conversations from participants in the summit were featured on Comment Please By Univest Friday afternoon on WNPV.