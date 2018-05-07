Governor Fight on Opioid and Heroin Addiction Progressing

Governor Wolf highlighted success on several initiatives over the first 90-day period of the heroin and opioid disaster declaration and its recent extension.

Wolf says the declaration was pivotal in a specific area of saving lives.

“We’ve been able to get Narcan and Naloxone into the hands of people who are addicted. First responders have also been successful in reversing overdoses with the two vital antidotes.

Governor Wolf hosted the first regional meeting of Pennsylvania’s Opioid Command Center last week in Washington, Pa.