Montco. Back to AAA Bond Status

Montgomery County Had its bond rating restored to AAA on Friday for the first time since January of 2010.

Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh says, the county carried out several objectives that led Moody’s Investors Service to upgrade the county’s bond rating.

“We carried out multiyear fund balancing, restored the county’s rainy day fund. We also consolidated some of our departments and lowered our workforce where people were doing the same jobs across the county.

Arkoosh, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday says, the AAA Bond rating allows the county to borrow money for roads, bridges and new buildings at a more favorable rate.