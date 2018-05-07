Wonderling Hopeful Amazon Will Choose Region For 2nd HQ

Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce CEO Rob Wonderling is confident about the chances that Amazon will set up its second headquarters in Philadelphia.

He adds, there is a strong selling point to Amazon in an effort to bring 50,000 jobs to the area.

“We have a really, really strong, highly skilled and industrious workforce.”

Wonderling was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Friday from Univest’s 2018 Economic Summit in King of Prussia.