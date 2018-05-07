Wonderling Hopeful Amazon Will Choose Region For 2nd HQ

/in /by

Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce CEO Rob Wonderling is confident about the chances that Amazon will set up its second headquarters in Philadelphia.

He adds, there is a strong selling point to Amazon in an effort to bring 50,000 jobs to the area.

“We have a really, really strong, highly skilled and industrious workforce.”

Wonderling was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Friday from Univest’s 2018 Economic Summit in King of Prussia.

Related posts:

  1. Potholes in Bucks and Montco, Worst in Several Years
  2. In-Law Suites Now Permitted in Lansdale.
  3. Lansdale Moves Forward with New Voices in Top Positions
  4. Montco. Moving Forward Internally and with Infrastructure
  5. Judge Rules on Prosecution Request in Cosby Case