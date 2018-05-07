http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-05-07 13:48:072018-05-07 14:01:56Wonderling Hopeful Amazon Will Choose Region For 2nd HQ
Wonderling Hopeful Amazon Will Choose Region For 2nd HQ
Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce CEO Rob Wonderling is confident about the chances that Amazon will set up its second headquarters in Philadelphia.
He adds, there is a strong selling point to Amazon in an effort to bring 50,000 jobs to the area.
“We have a really, really strong, highly skilled and industrious workforce.”
Wonderling was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Friday from Univest’s 2018 Economic Summit in King of Prussia.