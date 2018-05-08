Bannon: Do Your Homework When Renting Vacation Property

Bucks County’s consumer champ sends out a warning to anyone looking to rent a vacation property.

Mike Bannon, Director of the Bucks county Department of Consumer Protection says it’s important to do your homework to avoid being scammed.

“You want to first make sure the real estate agent is legitimate by going to the state website that they’re registered in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but ask the person you’re talking with to walk around with Skype or Facetime to show additional pictures of the property.”

Bannon says, all too often someone shows up at a rental property they believe they rented and someone else has legitimately rented the property.