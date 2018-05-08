Bill to Help People Convicted For Medical Marijuana

State Senator Daylin Leach, author the bill that made medical marijuana legal, has crafted another measure over the issue.

Leach’s bill will help those arrested and convicted of possessing medical marijuana prior to his bill being passed.

“It seems sort of gratuitously cruel to have people have a criminal record because they were using medicine to make themselves feel better for a condition that the legislature has approved just before they approved it.”

Leach adds, State Senate Bill 1160,if passed, would allow anyone to go to court with a petition to expunge their record by proving, among other facts, that at the time of arrest they had a doctor’s diagnosis of the one of the approved conditions that allows them to use medical marijuana under current law.