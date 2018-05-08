Lansdale Historical Society’s Season Finale

The Lansdale Historical Society will hold its season finale.

The Lansdale Historical Society’s Dick Shearer says tonight’s presentation is called, Wartime On The Homefront

“The presentation will feature all of the 20th century wars, World War 1, World War two, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. We’ll talk about what the folks at home were doing while the men were fighting overseas.”

Shearer, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday says it’s a free event, but donations will be accepted. It’s happening at the Lansdale Parks and Recreation Building at 7th and Lansdale avenue.