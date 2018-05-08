Souderton officials Have a Buyer For The Old Broad Theatre.

Borough Council Monday night accepted a 151,000 bid for the century old entertainment venue.

The three story building will remain a place to see a movie. It will have two screens with about 125 seats in each theatre. Souderton area investors Kyle Hoff and Charles Crown hope to have it open in time for the summer blockbuster season next year. Hoff says look for quality snacks at the concession stand.

“There’s a popcorn factory in Telford, the Great American Popcorn Works. We’re going to carry a lot of their products and local candy companies to try have things that will set us apart and with having Free Will Brewing, under their brewer’s license, open a tap room in the lobby, that’s another thing that will help set us apart.”

Hoff and crown submitted the only bid for the old theatre. Souderton officials took possession of it when there were no takers during a Sheriff’s sale more than a year ago following a default on a loan of state money funneled through the Borough.