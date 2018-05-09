Bucks County Official Weighs-in On Reducing DUI’s

Bucks County Clerk of Courts Mary Smithson was in Harrisburg to discuss the costs associated with DUI and education over the issue in an effort to reduce DUI’s.

Smithson says technology is providing another choice to drivers.

“Even Uber has changed our society today in a meaningful way. The majority of citizens have mobile apps and it’s used effectively, thus reducing the number of DUI’s.

Smithson adds, another way to motivate people not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol is to further education the driving population about court costs following a dui, which can climb to more than 2,000