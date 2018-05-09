http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-05-09 10:49:502018-05-09 10:49:50North Penn Students Receives National Recognition
North Penn Students Receives National Recognition
A student at North Penn High School is being honored for her academic success.
North Penn High School Senior Palak Shah has been selected as one of 630 semifinalists to advance to the final round of the 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars Competition. The competition was started during the Johnson Administration to recognize some of our country’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.