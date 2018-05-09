North Penn Students Receives National Recognition

/in /by

A student at North Penn High School is being honored for her academic success.

North Penn High School Senior Palak Shah has been selected as one of 630 semifinalists to advance to the final round of the 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars Competition. The competition was started during the Johnson Administration to recognize some of our country’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Related posts:

  1. Tax Increase In Wissahickon School District
  2. 1965 Abington High School Graduate Gives School 25 Million
  3. Stephens: Time For In-depth Dialogue on School Safety
  4. Gee Picked to Fill Vacancy on North Penn School Board
  5. NPSD Knights of Honor in Its 3rd Year
  6. Pennridge Students Face Consequences For Wednesday Walkout