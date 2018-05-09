President’s Move to End Iran Nuke Deal Bring Opposing Views

Opposing views from Pa. U.S Senator Bob Casey and Pa. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey concerning President Trump’s decision to end the Iran nuclear agreement.

Senator Toomey released a statement that mirrored comments from a past appearance on WNPV’s AM Edition.

“This agreement was a disaster from the start and even more troublesome is that because of this deal, somewhere in the area of 100 billion dollars of frozen assets will be handed over to Iran. They continue to be an aggressor in the Middle East, test ballistic missiles, both short range and intercontinental and sponsor terrorism.”

Senator Casey cited a comment from Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who stated in October of 2017 that the Iran nuclear agreement is something the President should consider staying with based on the ability of the U.S. to examine Iran’s nuclear capabilities.