DiNardo Takes Plea in Bucks Murders, Kratz Rejects Deal

21 year old, Cosmo DiNardo accepted a plea deal of four life terms Wednesday in Bucks County Court for murdering four young men on his family’s farm in Solebury Township last summer.

DiNardo’s 21 year old cousin, Sean Kratz, who authorities say took part in three of the killings, declined a deal offered by Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub, who will now seek the death penalty for Kratz. Weintraub says, with Kratz’s decision, DiNardo could become a key witness against his cousin. Weintraub, along with several police jurisdictions, were led to DiNardo’s family farm in Solebury Township last July after a car belonging to one of the victims was discovered near the farm. After an exhaustive search at the farm, with information provided by DiNardo, the bodies of Mark Sturgis, Dean Finocciaro, Thomas Meo and Jimi Patrick were discovered. The four were all between the ages of 19 and 22. A trial date has not been scheduled for Kratz. The cousins, according to Weintraub, lured the four young men to the farm with the promise of selling them marijuana. Weintraub says, DiNardo and Kratz carried out the carnage with a gun owned by DiNardo’s mother. Weintraub says, DiNardo then burried the body of Jimi Patrick and engaged in a failed attempt in burning the bodies of Mark Sturgis, Dean Finocciaro, and Thomas Meo