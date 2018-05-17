http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-05-17 13:08:242018-05-17 13:08:24Montgomery County Commissioners Award Key Grant
Montgomery County Commissioners Award Key Grant
Lower Salford Township is getting a Montgomery County Grant that totals almost 120,000 dollars.
County Planner Jody Holton told the Commissioners Thursday morning the money will be used for a sidewalk along Main Street and Clemens Road.
“This is a small but critical link to a shopping center from a residential area.”
The grant comes with a 25-percent local match requirement.