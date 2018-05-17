Montgomery County Commissioners Award Key Grant

/in /by

Lower Salford Township is getting a Montgomery County Grant that totals almost 120,000 dollars.

County Planner Jody Holton told the Commissioners Thursday morning the money will be used for a sidewalk along Main Street and Clemens Road.

“This is a small but critical link to a shopping center from a residential area.”

The grant comes with a 25-percent local match requirement.

Related posts:

  1. Two Townships Awarded Funds For Traffic Signals
  2. Phila. Developer Has New Vision For Kulpsville
  3. Winter Marches On with Another Blast in The Forecast
  4. Gun Control Discussion in North Wales
  5. Home Improvement Scam is Back
  6. Final Day of Pretrial Hearings in Cosby Sex Assault Case