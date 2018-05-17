North Penn High School Nationally Recognized

/in /by

North Penn High School is nationally recognized by U.S News and World Report.

After evaluating 21,000 schools nationwide, the report showed that overall student performance at North Penn High School led to the awarding of a Silver medal, just one of nearly 6,000 schools to receive the achievement. North Penn High School also received a noteworthy ranking in Pennsylvania, coming in the top 100 at #54.

Related posts:

  1. Stephens: Time For In-depth Dialogue on School Safety
  2. Gee Picked to Fill Vacancy on North Penn School Board
  3. NPSD Knights of Honor in Its 3rd Year
  4. Pennridge Students Face Consequences For Wednesday Walkout
  5. Fire at Upper Perkiomen High School Cancels Classes
  6. Changes on The Pennridge School Board