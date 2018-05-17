North Penn High School Nationally Recognized

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-05-17 12:34:082018-05-17 12:34:08North Penn High School Nationally Recognized
North Penn High School is nationally recognized by U.S News and World Report.
After evaluating 21,000 schools nationwide, the report showed that overall student performance at North Penn High School led to the awarding of a Silver medal, just one of nearly 6,000 schools to receive the achievement. North Penn High School also received a noteworthy ranking in Pennsylvania, coming in the top 100 at #54.