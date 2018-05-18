Dock Mennonite Academy Looks to Raise 100,000

Never underestimate the power of chicken barbeque and strawberry pies.

The combination has been a success for Dock Mennonite Academy in its efforts to raise funds to provide scholarships for students to attend the prestigious school.

Friday marks the 57th Annual Country Fair and Auction with Chicken Barbeque and there’s also the famous strawberry pies. It’s a two day fundraiser for Dock Mennonite Academy. Director of Marketing, Kathy Gordon says, it’s happening at the Dock Campus, 420 Godshall Road.

“We have chicken barbeque and strawberry pies. We’ll probably sell between 800 and 900 pies. On Saturday, we’ll have pies available and an all you can eat breakfast from 7:30-am to noon, along with a helicopter candy drop and a 5k run.”

Gordon says, there’s a barbeque chicken drive-thru at Franconia Mennonite Church. There’s a live auction beginning at 6 and live music from Tyler Hunsberger. Gordon says, the goal is to riase 100,000 dollars during the two day fundraiser.