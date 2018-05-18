Man Dies From Injuries After Lawn Mower Falls on Him

The owner of a local landscaping business is killed while working on a large lawn mower.

The tragic incident, according to Hatfield Township Police, happened at around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at the home of the male victim on the 1400 block of West Orvilla Road. The man, identified as Jose Zavala was still alive when first responders rushed him to the hospital, but he died a short time later in the emergency room. Zavala was the owner of Jose landscaping. Records show he started the business around ten years ago, which he operated out of his West Orvilla Road home.