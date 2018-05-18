North Penn Looks For New Board Member After Warren Resigns

North Penn School District officials are saying goodbye to one of their own.

The School Board Thursday night accepted the resignation of Board Member Mark Warren. He was elected last November and served nearly seven months. District Superintendent Curt Dietrich says Warren had to step down because of personal reasons.

“Mr. Warren did do tremendous service to our school district. He did have job requirements that were taking a tremendous amount of his time.”

District officials are accepting applications for the open seat and hope to make an appointment during the School Board meeting on June 12th.