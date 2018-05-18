Women’s Center of Montgomery County Honors Stephens

The Women’s Center of Montgomery County will shine the light on State Rep. Todd Stephens with the 3rd annual Toby Lynn Dickman Award.

The late judge was an advocate for those who suffered domestic violence. Executive Director Maria Macaluso says Stephens continues to fight for domestic abuse victims.

“I’ve had a chance to work with Todd and Todd has been an amazing advocate for gun control issues and it’s issues that impact domestic violence victims, making the penalties harsher.”

The Women’s Center of Montgomery County accepts donations to help house and protect women who suffer domestic violence. Macaluso says, the public can donate at www.wcmontco.org