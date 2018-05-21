Bolton Lands Top Job in Pennridge School District

The Pennridge School District didn’t have to go far to find its new superintendent.

The Pennridge School Board approved the hiring of Dr. David Bolton at its recent meeting. Bolton was one of 25 applicants. Bolton comes to the district after serving for four years as Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education in the Central Bucks School District. The Pennridge School District agreed to a five year contract with Dr. Bolton starting on August 1st. Dr. Bolton takes over for the retiring dr. Jacqueline Rattigan, who was the district’s superintendent for the last five years.