Ordinance Would Protect LBGTQ Community

Discrimination against members of the LBGTQ community would be prohibited in Lansdale under an ordinance currently before Borough Council.

It would require equal treatment for all regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Council Member Leon Angelichio Chairs the Borough Administration and Finance Committee.

“We want to make people part of that demographic can shop and can rent an apartment or commercial space without fear of repercussion because of their sexual orientation.”

The ordinance proposed in Lansdale is modeled on one currently under consideration in Hatboro.

