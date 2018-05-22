Towamencin Township Offices Closed Thursday

Don’t expect to get any official business done at the administrative office in the Towamencin Township Municipal building on Troxell Road this coming Thursday.

It will be closed while staff members conduct their annual records management day. Township Manager Rob Ford says they have been setting aside time for clutter control for more than five years.

“I think in government we have more paper than anybody. We were going to store things off site and somebody suggested we have things in the basement we’re allowed to get rid of because of the records act. So, the first couple of years we really made some headway and we found that’s a good thing to do every year. We were going to do it twice a year, but we found once a year is enough.”

Ford adds that even though the administrative office is closed on Thursday, it will be business as usual for the police and public works department.