Veteran Bucks County Lawmaker Ready For Next Challenge

Bucks County State Rep. Marguerite Quinn is hoping to move from one House of the State Legislature to the other.

Quinn is running for the 10th District Senate Seat.

“It’s just common sense, listening and working across the aisle and with different sects within your own party to say, that’s try to put aside differences to do what is best for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Quinn believes, if elected to the State Senate, it would be a smooth transition.

“I’m in my 12th year in the House. I served my first four years in the minority, I’m in the eight year of the majority. I’ve learned a lot of things of what it takes to get things done.”

Quinn is facing former State Rep. Steve Santarsiero for the Senate seat being vacated by Chuck Mcllhinney