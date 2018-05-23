Bill Would Empower Students to Prevent Violence

A State Senate bill would create a confidential school threat reporting system called “safe2say.”

It was crafted to give students a way to come forward anonymously with information passed onto law enforcement. Pa. Attorney General, Josh Shapiro supports the bi-partisan measure.

“If you see something say something is not just a motto repeated by these elected officials, they are acting on it and I’m proud to join them.”

The bill will allow for reporting by phone or an app. The measure was inspiried by a bill that is now law in Colorado following the mass shooting at Columbine High School 19 years ago.